Steve Spurrier: I did a lousy job in Washington but so did Dan Snyder

Getty Images

Steve Spurrier admits he did a “lousy job” in his two seasons in Washington, but the ball coach also said owner Daniel Snyder did a “lousy job.”

Spurrier went 12-20 in his two seasons in Washington after signing a five-year, $25 million contract in 2002 that made him the highest-paid coach in league history at the time.

“I did a lousy job,” Spurrier told the Washington Post. “The G.M. did a lousy job. He happened to be the owner, so who needed to go?”

Spurrier disagreed with Snyder who “picked the quarterback” in reference to Patrick Ramsey. Ramsey completed 52.5 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards, 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his two seasons under Spurrier. Ramsey played four seasons in Washington and went 10-14 as the team’s starter.

Spurrier, now the head coach of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football, coached South Carolina after leaving Washington.

“Leaving the Redskins was a good thing,” Spurrier said, “because I got the chance to go to South Carolina and become the winningest coach in school history. You knew that, didn’t you?”

After not writing the ending he wanted at South Carolina, Spurrier now has a “chance to go out a winner” with the Apollos, who are 6-1.