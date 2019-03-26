Teams can now choose to enforce celebration penalties on the kickoff or PAT

March 26, 2019
Celebration penalties may be more costly in the NFL this season, after a new rule that the league passed today.

The league announced that the owners approved a rule that “Allows teams to elect to enforce on the succeeding try or on the succeeding free kick an opponent’s personal or unsportsmanlike conduct foul committed during a touchdown.”

In other words, if the offense scores a touchdown, and then goes overboard with the celebration afterward and gets a 15-yard penalty, the defense will be able to choose to enforce that penalty either on the ensuing kickoff or on the extra point or two-point conversion attempt.

That’s potentially significant: Previously, the penalty was always enforced on the ensuing kickoff. Now the penalty could be enforced on the conversion attempt, and adding 15 yards to either an extra point or a two-point conversion makes it much more difficult. Add 15 yards to an extra point and it’s the equivalent of a 48-yard field goal, which is no gimme, and add 15 yards to a two-point conversion and it’s the equivalent of converting fourth-and-goal from the 17-yard line, which is extremely difficult.

This new penalty is going to result in some missed extra points, and some coaches angry at players who score touchdowns and then take their celebrations too far.

  1. I think we need to go back to the OLD celebration rules.
    As in “No celebrating.”
    They look like idiots dancing around in large groups.
    Show a little dignity.

  2. Because clearly the reason people are getting frustrated with games and officiating is that excessive celebrations are not impacting the game enough.

    Problem solved.

  3. I like this. Can’t wait until some lame celebration costs a team the game because of this new rule.

  7. Which then becomes a problem as it could potentially have a major impact on games where refs may flag one asinine celebration and not another. Sure some of these celebrations are cute but many are not and where is the line to flag or not? Do we need a panel of judges to score them?

  8. I don’t even know what half these guys are doing when they celebrate. And most of the good celebrations have been done before 10 times over. I don’t do social media, but I encourage all of those that do to destroy these guys who cost their team 15 yards and/or the football game and if you had money on the game.

  9. Just don’t call a penalty with this new rule if:

    If it isn’t lewd/offensive to the viewers
    If it isn’t intimidating (throat slit, etc)
    If it isn’t dangerous
    If it doesn’t delay the game

    And then I’m good with this rule.

    Calling celebration penalties because someone jumped in a red kettle calling attention to the charity that the league backs is pretty stupid. Calling a celebration penalty because a guy grabbed the cheerleader’s pom poms is pretty stupid. Calling a penalty because a guy dunked a ball over the uprights and didn’t damage the uprights is pretty stupid.

    I’m all for penalties where guys do dumb things. I am not enough of an old man to get mad because someone celebrates a job well done. “Act like you’ve been there before.” says the guy that’s never been there before.

  10. Calling it now. Although I love them, my Browns will be the first to lose a game this way.

