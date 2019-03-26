Vikings extend Rick Spielman’s contract

Posted by Charean Williams on March 26, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings have extended the contract of General Manager Rick Spielman through the 2020 season, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

The one-year extension through the 2020 season keeps him “synched up” with coach Mike Zimmer, Vikings president and co-owner Mark Wilf told Goessling.

The Vikings picked up the option on Zimmer’s contract last month, extending him through 2020.

It still remains a pivotal year for Spielman and Zimmer, per Goessling, with changes possible after the season if the Vikings don’t win.

Minnesota missed the postseason with an 8-7-1 record last season.

Spielman has served as the team’s General Manager for seven seasons after five as the vice president of player personnel.

11 responses to “Vikings extend Rick Spielman’s contract

  1. This Jet fan is sure happy that you won out on the Kirk cousins sweepstakes. Will Sam darnold win us a superbowl? Who knows . but one thing for certain our future seems bright not shackled to pay cousins over 30 million a year.

  2. What a mistake. I mean seriously what are they thinking? That guy should be shown the door NOT extended. Well whatever, the rest of the NFC North thanks you and that foolish contract given to Cousins.

  4. That means both Spielman and Zimmer are on the hot seat this year. If the team does well, they’ll each get a longer-term extension. If the team does poorly, they’ll both be gone. If the team is mediocre, I guess we’ll get another one-year extension next year.

    I believe they’re both above average at their jobs, with notable successes and mistakes. I hope they earn the right to stay because it’s not easy to find a highly competent coach and GM. Just ask the Packers.

  5. Marco D says:
    March 26, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Your GM is the only one to offer him 30 million a year. Sam Darnold was the backup plan. That gives you confidence?

  6. I feel like a rare Vikings fan who is happy with the current power structure. I think Zimmer is a terrific coach, and the mood on Spielman seems to change based on the won/loss record. I get it, but I’ll take the consistency of the power players over an owner with an itchy trigger finger.

  8. If he can’t get the offensive issues figured out this year I think it’s time to move on. I still like Zimmer as a head coach, seems like the players want to stay here to play for him, and our defense is still a top 5.

  9. Not a big fan of the Cousins move, but Spielman has built very good teams. Vikings fans should be happy

