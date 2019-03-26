Vikings extend Rick Spielman’s contract

Getty Images

The Vikings have extended the contract of General Manager Rick Spielman through the 2020 season, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

The one-year extension through the 2020 season keeps him “synched up” with coach Mike Zimmer, Vikings president and co-owner Mark Wilf told Goessling.

The Vikings picked up the option on Zimmer’s contract last month, extending him through 2020.

It still remains a pivotal year for Spielman and Zimmer, per Goessling, with changes possible after the season if the Vikings don’t win.

Minnesota missed the postseason with an 8-7-1 record last season.

Spielman has served as the team’s General Manager for seven seasons after five as the vice president of player personnel.