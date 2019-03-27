AAF may not make it to Year 2

AP

Tom Dundon, the majority owner of the Alliance of American Football, is sounding the alarm that his league could be one-and-done.

Dundon told USA Today that the AAF may need the NFL Players Association to agree to allow young NFL players to play in the AAF next year, and if that doesn’t happen there may not be a next year for the AAF.

“If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can’t be a development league,” said Dundon. “We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league.”

Dundon bought into the AAF shortly after the inaugural season launched in February, and he indicated that he saw it as a long-term investment. But he has also indicated that he sees the future of the league as being an official minor league of the NFL. If he can’t work out such a deal with both NFL players and NFL owners, he may not keep the league afloat much longer.