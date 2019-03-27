Bears will “entertain” offers for Jordan Howard, but feel they’re in good spot at RB

Getty Images

There was a report earlier this month that that Bears were approached about trading running back Jordan Howard and the possibility of parting ways with their leading rusher from last season seemed to grow larger when they signed Mike Davis early in free agency.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t play coy about the report when asked about it at the league meetings in Arizona on Tuesday. Nagy acknowleged the chatter and said General Manager Ryan Pace is “always going to see where we’re at” and will “entertain” trade offers that make the Bears better.

Nagy added that he felt comfortable going forward with Howard, Davis and Tarik Cohen on the roster as the team tries to improve its production on the ground.

“For us, the running-back position right now is something that we think we’re in a good spot,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “But we definitely feel overall between the [offensive] linemen, the running backs and me calling plays, that we can be better in the run game.”

For his part, Pace said things still have to unfold and that no one “knows what’s going to happen in the draft.” That suggests that the good spot at running back isn’t necessarily one that the team is going to settle for heading into the regular season.