Bengals will not extend Andy Dalton’s deal before season

Getty Images

The Bengals will not extend quarterback Andy Dalton‘s contract before the 2019 season, owner Mike Brown said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The team wants to see what Dalton does in new coach Zac Taylor’s offense.

“I think it’s a good year for him to show like he can, like we think he will,” Brown said. “After he re-establishes himself, we would want to get together with him and see if we can extend it.

“I think Andy is a good player, and that he will rebound off last year. He was hurt. We lost so many other pieces; it fell apart. But if he’s healthy and we stay healthy enough, I have confidence in him.”

Dalton, 31, signed a six-year, $96 million contract extension before the 2014 season. It runs through 2020. He will make $16 million in base salary and count $16.2 million against the cap this season.

Dalton went 50-26-1 in his first five seasons, leading the Bengals to the postseason four years in a row, but the quarterback has gone only 18-24-1 the past three seasons.

He finished last season on injured reserve with a thumb injury.