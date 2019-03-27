Bengals won’t hesitate to extend A.J. Green’s deal

Getty Images

While Mike Brown is clear that this is a pivotal year for quarterback Andy Dalton, the Bengals owner has no qualms about extending A.J. Green‘s deal.

The receiver is in the final year of his deal, making $12 million in base salary and counting $15.2 million against the salary cap in 2019.

“Oh, I think he’s a proven commodity, isn’t he?” Brown said, via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “The price range for him will be something for him will be something we can figure out, will come together.

“It’s true with anyone, if they suddenly get an injury that it reduces them, well, that changes the equation. But I never plan on that happening. I like to think that won’t happen. If A.J. is healthy, he’s as good a receiver as anybody in the league.”

Green, 30, played only nine games and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career with a career-low 694 receiving yards in 2018. He finished the season on injured reserve with a toe injury.

But Green has six 1,000-yard seasons in his eight seasons.