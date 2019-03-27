Bill O’Brien: Jadeveon Clowney negotiations will be interesting

Getty Images

The Texans ensured that linebacker Jadeveon Clowney wouldn’t leave the team as a free agent this year by using the franchise tag on him earlier this month, but his future with the franchise beyond 2019 remains unclear.

Clowney can sign a long-term deal with the Texans through July 15, although word earlier this year was that the Texans preferred to let this season play out before making that kind of commitment. The idea behind that approach would presumably be to see if Clowney remains healthy and productive, but head coach Bill O’Brien said on Tuesday from the league meetings in Arizona that the team plans to work toward an agreement this offseason.

O’Brien acknowledged that won’t be a simple process.

“It’ll be interesting,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We try to do the best we can to represent our organization in the best way possible relative to each player.”

O’Brien said he hopes to see Clowney on April 15 when the team opens offseason workouts, but that seems unlikely unless contract talks take a big leap in the next couple of weeks.