Bills looking at “scaled-down” stadium if they build a new one

The Bills still don’t know if they’ll end up renovating New Era Field or building a new stadium, but they’re doing their best to manage expectations.

Via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Bills owner Terry Pegula admitted that any pleasure dome he might decree wouldn’t be as stately as some of the other members of his club.

“I think the answer is probably a scaled-down version of some of these palaces that are being built around the country,” Pegula said. “The thing [Rams owner] Stan [Kroenke] is building in L.A. is amazing, Jerry Jones’ facility in Dallas. So we need to do something that’s Buffalo style.”

He also said that he’s not sure building a new stadium is the right move, as consultants are looking at the possibility of just upgrading their current home.

He was also short on answers when asked if he was willing to pay for it himself, replying: “I don’t know.”

Of course there will be pressure from the league to try to get them in a better home one way or another

“We’re one of the smaller markets and any way we can increase our revenue, they’re for it,” Pegula said of the league.

And because that’s the way the league operates, a healthy dose of public funding would clearly be their preference.