Bills looking at “scaled-down” stadium if they build a new one

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills still don’t know if they’ll end up renovating New Era Field or building a new stadium, but they’re doing their best to manage expectations.

Via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Bills owner Terry Pegula admitted that any pleasure dome he might decree wouldn’t be as stately as some of the other members of his club.

“I think the answer is probably a scaled-down version of some of these palaces that are being built around the country,”  Pegula said. “The thing [Rams owner] Stan [Kroenke] is building in L.A. is amazing, Jerry Jones’ facility in Dallas. So we need to do something that’s Buffalo style.”

He also said that he’s not sure building a new stadium is the right move, as consultants are looking at the possibility of just upgrading their current home.

He was also short on answers when asked if he was willing to pay for it himself, replying: “I don’t know.”

Of course there will be pressure from the league to try to get them in a better home one way or another

“We’re one of the smaller markets and any way we can increase our revenue, they’re for it,” Pegula said of the league.

And because that’s the way the league operates, a healthy dose of public funding would clearly be their preference.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Bills looking at “scaled-down” stadium if they build a new one

  1. Wow that’s a slap in the face to Buffalo fans. Eh we live in Buffalo so were not going to need this big fancy thing to try to lure fans in, we just need the most economical stadium to raise revenue.

  4. Buffalo fans don’t need a fancy venue to “lure” them in. Put a competitive team on the field and they’ll pack the place. How easily people forget the snow game, or, how many traveled to Detroit when the Bills were forced to play a home game there. If a new stadium means $14 hot dogs and a tax increase it won’t be well received.

  5. I think if I was building a stadium in Buffallo I would have a public skating rink…some great restaurants and other entertainments ALL near or around the stadium. Make it TRULY family themed. Even have a fantastic theater folks who can’t get into the statium can hang out with family and friends and watch the game. Think outside the box Buffalo

  6. BelgiumHawk says:
    March 27, 2019 at 10:01 am
    Wow that’s a slap in the face to Buffalo fans. Eh we live in Buffalo so were not going to need this big fancy thing to try to lure fans in, we just need the most economical stadium to raise revenue.
    ——————————
    Not sure about you, but the rest of us here in western ny don’t need big fancy stadiums. The more pricey the stadium, the more expensive the tickets. I love the stadium we have currently, it’s such a great atmosphere for a football game.

  7. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 10:23 am
    I think if I was building a stadium in Buffallo I would have a public skating rink…some great restaurants and other entertainments ALL near or around the stadium. Make it TRULY family themed.
    ————————
    The Pegulas are friends with Robert Kraft, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Buffalo equivalent of Patriot Place.

  9. If you look at what they’ve done with Lambeau Field, it’s amazing. If you were there 30 years ago, and there today, expansion has been well thought out and subtle enough it never hurts the look and feel of the stadium. But it holds considerably more fans. There’s renovation that can be done on the Bills home field, I just don’t know what it costs. But it can be done.

  10. I like this. Too many teams have priced the old-school die-hard fans out of the market for tickets to the point that attending games is an upper-middle class, if not rich person’s event now. Not so in Buffalo. Good for them.

  11. They must think that’s an easier solution than trying to put a winning product on the field year in and year out. Maybe they’re right.

  12. They should make so that it can get as loud as possible, possibly with seats closer to the field, unlike most modern stadiums that play into video screen fan viewing.

  13. From a business standpoint Kroenke’s & Jones’ palaces can be reasonably expected to generate a great deal of revenue by hosting a multitude of non football events in a heavily populated urban environment, it’s obvious the same can not be said for a facility in a smaller city like Buffalo. If you’ve never attended a Bills game you’d be amazed at how great a football atmosphere it is. As a visiting fan I’ve seen games in 2/3’s of NFL cities although thanks to stadiums being replaced the number of current venues I’ve been to is probably down to half. That said, Rich/The Ralph (sorry New Era just doesn’t cut it) is easily a top 5 game day experience. Football is about an attitude and atmosphere, in other words the fans, not concessions and concourses. The folks in Buffalo know how to do outdoor football right, it would be great if their ownership could give them something better on the field to go along with it.

  14. In my humble opinion, Buffalo football should always be played outside in the rain, snow, etc.. I hope they design a stadium where the fans are very close to the field and right on top of the action. I’m a Patriots fan and have traveled to Buffalo to see games. Trust me, Buffalo fans are crazy and they would generate an insane amount of noise for a true home-field advantage..

  15. US Bank Stadium is beautiful, but ridiculous. It’s just football.
    The Dome could’ve been easily renovated for a 3rd of the cost and we would’ve been just fine.

    I applaud this guy if he wants to do it his way and not build another palace for 10-12 games per year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!