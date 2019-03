Getty Images

The Bills made the release of Chris Ivory official Wednesday.

Once Buffalo signed Frank Gore to pair with LeSean McCoy, Ivory was the odd-man out.

Ivory, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Bills last offseason. He appeared in 13 games lsat season, rushing for 385 yards and a touchdown on 115 carries. He also had 13 receptions for 205 yards.

Ivory, a nine-year NFL veteran, has played for four teams in his NFL career and has 5,237 rushing yards.