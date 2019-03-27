Bruce Arians: Roethlisberger critics need “thicker skin”

Getty Images

Former Steelers Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell have each made their comments about their former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

And while throwing teammates under the bus on his radio show might not be the way every quarterback chooses to motivate, Roethlisberger has plenty of defenders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, his former offensive coordinator, said that it took him years to get to this point.

“One of the best I’ve ever been around,” Arians said at yesterday’s coaches breakfast at the NFL owners meetings. “Guys have to have thicker skin, man. He’s the leader, he’s the guy.

“Earlier in his career, guys said, “You’re not vocal enough.’ Well, he had Jerome Bettis, he had Alan Faneca, he didn’t have to be. It’s his team and that’s the way it should be.”

The Steelers clearly don’t mind, as they’ve made it abundantly clear they’re comfortable with Roethlisberger’s style, and want to pay him accordingly.