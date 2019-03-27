Colt McCoy is a fan of raw milk, wants his own cow

Getty Images

Colt McCoy probably wouldn’t mind having a few hogs on the field, like former Washington quarterbacks have enjoyed. But at the moment, he’d settle for a local cow.

The Washington quarterback’s currently on crutches, after surgery to repair the broken fibula that cost him the end of last season, though strong and healthy bones shouldn’t be a problem for him.

Via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, coach Jay Gruden said during his media session yesterday that McCoy drinks a load of raw milk every day.

“I mean, this is a guy who works hard and drinks a gallon of milk every day for strong bones,” Gruden said. “And I think it’s the milk that’s not pasteurized, either.”

McCoy confirmed to Carpenter via text message that he was a fan of unpasteurized milk, but that he didn’t drink a gallon a day.

“I grew up this way,” McCoy said. “We had dairy cows on the farm — just always have had raw milk. Tastes much better. Until my fibula I’ve never had a broken bone.”

McCoy said “Basically have to have your own cow,” when asked how he obtained it, adding that he did not at his Northern Virginia home but that he needed to find one.

Of course, there’s a reason it’s hard to find, as pasteurization kills potentially harmful bacteria that can make people very sick — which is why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t recommend it.