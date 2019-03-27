Deiontrez Mount accused of assaulting Uber driver

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Deiontrez Mount allegedly assaulted an Uber driver on Sunday morning in Denver.

According to Stephanie Butzer of The Denver Channel, Mount was cited for simple assault and released after an incident that occurred around 6 a.m.

Mount and another person had been traveling in an Uber when Mount cancelled the ride. The driver exited the freeway and asked Mount to leave the car, which he refused to do by asking for a different drop off point instead. After moving the car to a different spot, the request to leave the vehicle was again refused as the driver got out of the car and opened up the passenger door. Mount then “initiated a physical altercation” with the driver, who fought back and blooded Mount’s nose.

Mount then followed the driver and continued the physicality before the driver managed to re-enter his vehicle, drove away and called police.

Mount has appeared in 12 career games for the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. He was a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2015. He appeared in a career-high seven games with Denver in 2017, recording seven tackles. He tore his Achilles last May and was waived/injured by Denver in June. He reverted to the team’s injured reserve list and became a free agent earlier this month when he was non-tendered by the Broncos.