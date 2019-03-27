Demaryius Thomas pleads guilty to careless driving

Getty Images

Former Broncos and Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge on Wednesday.

The charge stemmed from a February 16 car crash that saw Thomas’ car roll over after hitting a median. Thomas was going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of the crash according to Denver police. Thomas and a male passenger suffered minor injuries while a female passenger suffered more serious injuries.

A felony charge of vehicular assault was dismissed as part of the plea. Thomas was sentenced to one year of probation, 50 hours of community service and fines.

“It was important for me to accept responsibility for my careless driving. I personally promise I will never again put anyone at risk with that type of driving going forward,” Thomas said in a statement, via USA Today.

Thomas was released by the Texans in February with a failed physical designation. He tore his Achilles late last season.