Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz has it in him to be a better teammate

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz responded to an article quoting unnamed players criticizing him for not being a good teammate by saying that he couldn’t “sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up.”

Wentz went on to say that he’s self-aware enough to realize some of his own shortcomings and that he can be better in the future. Head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the topic during this week’s league meetings in Arizona and said that everyone can be a better teammate just as he can be a better coach.

Pederson also said he’s confident that Wentz can take the steps necessary to improve in that area.

“I think being a better teammate, sometimes just being a little more vulnerable, being a little more accessible,” Pederson said, via TheAthletic.com. “You’re obviously committed to your craft and developing your skill, but it’s like you want to walk across the aisle and talk to the other side. And that’s all part of the maturation process and the growth process, it’s something that you learn through time. I watched it with some of the greatest quarterbacks I’ve ever played with. I saw it from Dan Marino. I saw it from Brett Favre. For them to become better teammates, they embraced the entire team, taking on that personality, and then people follow. Carson’s got that in him. He’s got that in his DNA, and that’s what we’re excited about.”

Whatever shortcomings Wentz has identified, they aren’t keeping the Eagles from trying to get him signed to a long-term deal that will give him plenty of time to show that Pederson is right about the trajectory he’ll follow in the future.