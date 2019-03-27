Eagles and Ravens will have joint practices this summer

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh worked for the Eagles before being hired in Baltimore and he’ll spend some time with his former employers this summer.

The Ravens and Eagles will hold joint practices in Philadelphia this summer ahead of the third preseason game. No dates or times have been set for preseason games other than the Hall of Fame Game at this point.

Baltimore practiced with the Rams and Colts last summer and Harbaugh said that he’d also like to work with the Jaguars ahead of their preseason matchup. He said that those sessions have “been really good for us” and hopes for the same this time around.

The Eagles worked with the Dolphins in 2017, but didn’t hold any joint workouts last summer.