Eagles want to bring back kelly green as alternate jersey

Getty Images

Owner Jeffrey Lurie is hoping the Eagles can bring back their kelly green uniforms in 2020 as an alternate jersey, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“High priority,” Lurie said.

The Eagles haven’t worn kelly green as an alternate jersey since 2010. The reason? The league now allows only one helmet, and a kelly green uniform would clash with the team’s midnight green helmet.

The Eagles have pushed the league for a change in the rules to allow for an alternate helmet, proposing a resolution in 2017. So far, the league has resisted allowing a second helmet, citing safety concerns.

The kelly green uniforms, though, remain popular with fans and players. Receiver Alshon Jeffrey recently asked for the jersey’s return.