Eli Manning: Odell Beckham is the most gifted athlete I’ve played with

Getty Images

Eli Manning will never throw another pass to Odell Beckham, and he seems to feel some regret over that.

Asked today to name the most gifted athlete he ever played with, Manning said it was Beckham, who was traded to the Browns two weeks ago.

“Probably Odell,” Manning said, via Neil Best of Newsday. “Yeah, yeah, he’s gifted. He’s very gifted.”

Manning wasn’t asked and didn’t offer an opinion about the trade itself, but he did say he remains excited about playing at the age of 38. Even if he’s no longer playing with the best athlete he’s ever played with in his career.