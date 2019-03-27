Jags don’t expect Marqise Lee at full speed until late in preseason

Getty Images

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee tore his ACL in late August last year and it looks like his timeline for a return to full speed is about a full year.

That was the word from Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone when he was asked about Lee’s recovery at the league meetings in Arizona this week.

“He wants to get back, but I think right now we’re talking about steps,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “The first thing we want to do is make sure we can get him back on the field. We know it’s something that’s going to be late in the preseason that type of situation, maybe going 100 percent, full speed. Every time I talk to him, he’s feeling better, has a smile on his face and he’s dying to get back. Marquis has been training out of California and he comes in for check ups.”

Donte Moncrief left for Pittsburgh as a free agent, which leaves Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole as the top returning receivers from last season. The Jaguars signed Chris Conley to round out a group that also includes 2018 second-round pick D.J. Chark.