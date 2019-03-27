Jaguars want the rest of the offense to catch up to Nick Foles

Getty Images

When Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was on PFT Live this week, he talked about the importance of the past relationship between quarterback Nick Foles and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

Foles and DeFilippo are both new to the team this season, something that Marrone indicated is a positive during another interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He said that allows the team to tailor the offense to Foles and then have Foles help as it is installed to the rest of the team once the offseason program starts next month.

“With Nick, you’ve seen what he can do, you’ve seen when he likes, it’s all on tape,” Marrone said. “So now it’s very easy for us to set up the installations the way we want to do it. And the other thing is, now the quarterback is walking into the building and we did change some things of the offenses that he’s been involved with in Philadelphia, because we want it to fit ours. But when we walk into the building — our offensive players come in and build on April 15 — Nick Foles is going to know more of that offense than the rest of our players. And I always believed, philosophy wise, that you want your offense to catch up to the quarterback.”

Marrone said there are a lot of “bumps in the road” if you do things the other way and five years of Blake Bortles provided all of the bumps that the Jaguars would like to see on offense for a long while.