Jared Cook can’t wait to play with Drew Brees

It took longer than expected, but Jared Cook now officially is a member of the Saints. The team introduced the tight end Wednesday.

“I knew that was going to work itself out, I didn’t ask any questions on why it was taking so long,” Cook said, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees texted Cook to welcome him to the team, something Cook called “pretty awesome.”

“I’ve always been a fan,” Cook said. “I’ve watched him expose defenses across the league, and he was on point last year in all categories. I’m excited to be working with him, learn from him and grow with him.”

Cook, who turns 32 next month, had a career year in 2018 during his second season in Oakland. He made 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns.

His numbers could go up playing with Brees.

“I have a chance to come in right now and make an impact,” Cook said. “I have an opportunity to come in and be a huge part of a prolific and high-powered offense and that interested me.”