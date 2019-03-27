Jay Gruden insists he’s in the loop on signings

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden pushed back on a local radio report from last week that suggested he was in the dark about some of the team’s recent transactions.

And while his defense was largely reasonable, there were still enough holes in it big enough to slide a player or two through.

“Everybody has their opinions, but at the end of the day, we give our reports, we give our recommendations, we have our say,” Gruden said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “Guys are signed, we’re happy with the guys we signed. In a perfect world, sure, I’d like to have total control. But I don’t, that’s just not my position and I accept that. . . .

“There’s a move or two I might be surprised by. But for the most part, I’m on board for all of them. It works out fine. Frustration sometimes may set in from time to time for a move or two, but at the end of the day, I know that I’m on board.”

The report on 106.7 The Fan specified that Gruden found out about their acquisition of Landon Collins from a member of the media, but Gruden said Tuesday that adding the former Giants safety was the team’s “ultimate goal” in free agency and one he approved of.

“I am not in on negotiations at all, so a lot of times I won’t know that we signed a guy,” he said. “That’s just natural.”

Of course, Collins was the team’s biggest signing of the year, so Gruden naturally wants to project confidence in it, even if he has compartmentalized himself from following every call that’s made.