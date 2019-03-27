Jets were “shocked” C.J. Mosley hit the open market

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
If it seems like the Jets had to be careful not to trip over their own feet in a rush to give linebacker C.J. Mosley a huge contract in the early stages of free agency, it’s because that’s not too far from the truth.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday that the team did not expect Mosley to hit free agency given how much he meant to the Ravens over the last few years and that they didn’t want to let any grass grow under their feet once it became clear he wasn’t going to remain in Baltimore.

“We were shocked,” Gase said, via Newsday. “You start thinking, ‘There’s no way he’s going to get out of there.’ Then when he hit the market, it was a full-court press for us.”

Mosley’s five-year, $85 million deal set a new standard for the league’s top inside linebackers and Gase said that the team expects Mosley to set a new standard in the team’s locker room as well. He called Mosley a “culture changer” and the hope is that the culture will be a winning one after three straight losing seasons.

9 responses to “Jets were “shocked” C.J. Mosley hit the open market

  2. He’s an extremely talented run defense linebacker in a league where LB value has moved to pass coverage where he was a liability for Baltimore. It wasn’t that much of a surprise that he was let go. It is a surprise that the Jets don’t seem to recognize LB trends. If they have a scheme that can provide help for him in pass coverage then more power to them but that isn’t exactly what Gregg Williams defenses are known for…

  4. Before the comments get bombarded with people saying the Jets overpaid: Yeah, CJ Mosley got a big deal on paper. Dig deeper and look at how the contract was structured and it’s a good deal for the Jets. Mosley isn’t the type of player/person to mail it in after getting paid, either. The Ravens, Ozzie Newsome, Harbaugh, and DeCosta’s comments tell me what the Jets are getting here and it’s a serious upgrade over Darron Lee and upgrade for their overall defense.

  6. I am shocked he found a team so stupid that they paid all that money for a two down back in a pass heavy league, if he was good and could cover Baltimore would have kept him.

  7. Just another mediocre LB getting paid joining the growing list of defectors…

    Jamie Sharper
    Peter Boulware
    Bart Scott
    Jameel McClain
    Adalius Thomas
    Etc…

  8. They overpaid for Mosley, offered more for him than Barr & then touted to the media his signing while ignoring Barr & they wonder why Barr went back to the purple.

  9. @headscientist

    Bart Scott shouldn’t be on this list so I don’t get the revisionist history. He was great for the Jets when Rex turned him into an every down LB and even Pats fans will tell you that Bart and Shaun Ellis wrecked NE’s OL in the 2010 divisional round.

