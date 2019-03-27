Jets were “shocked” C.J. Mosley hit the open market

Getty Images

If it seems like the Jets had to be careful not to trip over their own feet in a rush to give linebacker C.J. Mosley a huge contract in the early stages of free agency, it’s because that’s not too far from the truth.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday that the team did not expect Mosley to hit free agency given how much he meant to the Ravens over the last few years and that they didn’t want to let any grass grow under their feet once it became clear he wasn’t going to remain in Baltimore.

“We were shocked,” Gase said, via Newsday. “You start thinking, ‘There’s no way he’s going to get out of there.’ Then when he hit the market, it was a full-court press for us.”

Mosley’s five-year, $85 million deal set a new standard for the league’s top inside linebackers and Gase said that the team expects Mosley to set a new standard in the team’s locker room as well. He called Mosley a “culture changer” and the hope is that the culture will be a winning one after three straight losing seasons.