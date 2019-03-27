John Harbaugh: Browns are the most talented team in the AFC North

Getty Images

Oddsmakers have installed the Browns as the favorites in the AFC North in the wake of the trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham and it doesn’t sound like Ravens head coach John Harbaugh would argue with that assessment.

During his media session at the league meetings on Tuesday, Harbaugh was asked to assess the Browns after the Beckham trade and other moves this offseason. He said the talent in Cleveland is obvious, but he left open the question of what that will mean come the regular season.

“They’re the most talented team in the division,” Harbaugh said, via Cleveland.com. “There’s no question about that right now. And we’ll see what that means, you know? I know this. That’s right now. The best team in the division is the team that’s going to win the division. So we’ll see what the best team is.”

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said this week that he embraces the high expectations that surround the team heading into his first season on the job. How his team handles them as a whole will be one of the big storylines of the 2019 season.