Jordy Nelson retires

March 27, 2019
Jordy Nelson is calling it a career.

Nelson, the wide receiver who played last year in Oakland after playing for a decade in Green Bay, is retiring, according to his former Packers teammate James Jones.

Last year Nelson still looked like he could contribute in the NFL, especially late in the season, when he caught 36 passes over the last five games of 2018. But the Raiders cut him after trading for Antonio Brown, and the 33-year-old Nelson has apparently decided it’s time to move on.

Nelson finishes his career with 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns, a Pro Bowl appearance in 2014, a Comeback Player of the Year award in 2016, and a Super Bowl XLV ring.

  11. One of my all time favorite Packers. Sad to see him go but then I think about how nice it would be to retire at 33 with enough money to do whatever you want for the rest of your life.

  12. Dang, tough to see great players (and people) walk away. He was one of the all-time great Packers. If he played a little longer, could have had a chance at the HOF, but that’s ok. He’ll always be a fan favorite. I hope he enjoys life on his tractor. Enjoy retirement, Jordy.

  14. He retires with the legacy of a great champion, and his Superbowl ring well help serve as a constant reminder of the ultimate success he achieved.

    The Packer HOF is a formality for him now, and he’ll be treated like royalty every time he returns to Lambeau.

    Awesome career!

  15. He killed the Vikings. I think he’d be a good red zone target like Anquan Boldin was with Det.

  16. I live in Green Bay. Jordy is absolutely beloved here. I take my kids to training camp practices and when Jordy was here, he would stand around long after every other player had gone in and would sign and talk to all the kids.

    He’s an absolute class act.

  17. I remember thinking he was way over drafted. WRONG !

    Great career. Should have ended in Green Bay.

    He played WR like a TE/WR combo. Fearless and tough. Had he played softer, maybe he would have lasted longer. I’ll take the guy who plays to the way he wants to play for better or worse. For him, it was for the better.

    Good luck! Guys like you are why people like me, watch. You will be missed.

    A Giants’ fan but a fan of the game and the warriors who play it, first.

  19. billswillnevermove says:
    March 27, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Always a class act!! Great career, too bad he stooped so low to play with the Raiders, should of finished his career in Green Bay. Best of luck Jordy!!

    #######################

    You do know that Jordy didn’t have the option to remain with the Packers last year – the Packers had cut him.

  20. Jordy was a good players for our Packers. Just too bad they cut his career short. And made Aaron unhappy when they kicked him to the curb. And insulted him. Makes us Packers fans wonder why the Packers make such poor decisions.

  21. One of my favorite Packers in a long time and one of my favorite things about him has always been his touchdown (or other big play) celebration. Look around, find the nearest official, then trot over and hand him the ball. Pure class. I wish some younger players would take a copy of that page out of Jordy’s book (I’m looking at you, Aaron Jones. Young man, I enjoy every moment of you being a Green Bay Packer except for those moments that contain the silly “dust off” you give yourself after a big play).

  22. Hated watching this guy kill the Bears over the years but no disputing the guy was always a class act and good player. His comeback fron ACL surgery that year was amazing. Jokeland Raiders where veteran players go to die. Too bad he didn’t catch on with a good team like the Cowboys his last year in the league.

  23. Torched my Vikings too many times to remember. Good riddance! Kidding. Congrats on a great career. A terrific player.

  24. It would be hard to find a better example of good person first and great athlete second. Prima Donna was not in his DNA. He was the epitome of a Packer. I also understand the business side of the NFL and I agree with the decision to let him go. Nothing personal. He will always be admired and remembered in Green Bay. He was one of my all-time favorite Packers and I’ve seen a lot of good ones. Hat’s off Jordy! Good luck.

  27. White lightning, you will always be remembered in GB. Thank you for all the suspense of waiting for the deep ball to be dropped into your arms, light years ahead of the opposing backs, the eye-popping toe-tap catches along the sideline, playing through a broken rib for the NFCCG, and just for being a great dude. Thank you Jordy Nelson. I can’t wait to see you enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame.

