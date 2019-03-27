Jordy Nelson retires

Getty Images

Jordy Nelson is calling it a career.

Nelson, the wide receiver who played last year in Oakland after playing for a decade in Green Bay, is retiring, according to his former Packers teammate James Jones.

Last year Nelson still looked like he could contribute in the NFL, especially late in the season, when he caught 36 passes over the last five games of 2018. But the Raiders cut him after trading for Antonio Brown, and the 33-year-old Nelson has apparently decided it’s time to move on.

Nelson finishes his career with 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns, a Pro Bowl appearance in 2014, a Comeback Player of the Year award in 2016, and a Super Bowl XLV ring.