Kliff Kingsbury says it’s a misconception Josh Rosen doesn’t fit offense

Getty Images

Who knows whether Josh Rosen will remain the Cardinals’ quarterback come draft day. The Cardinals are keeping their cards close to their coaching shirt as they contemplate the options for the No. 1 overall pick.

But Kliff Kingsbury shot down the notion Rosen doesn’t fit the new coach’s offense.

“No question,” Kingsbury said. “People have said a lot of things that are misconceptions, if you will. But Josh is a tremendous player, I’ve always thought, watching him at UCLA. He played his best football in a spread system, some similarities to what we do. He’s a tremendous thinker, very cerebral, can throw it with anybody, and we take a lot of pride in building a system around a quarterback. For someone to say he doesn’t fit our system, it doesn’t make sense.”

With all the “chatter” connecting the Cardinals to Kyler Murray, Kingsbury has reached out to Rosen. He didn’t reveal details of their conversation but said quarterbacks have to understand “kind of the circus that comes with this position.”

“Have you been around Josh?” Kingsbury said. “I don’t think he needs help with the confidence factor. He’s a confident young man, and that’s what you love about him. He’s got very thick skin. All of this kind of falls off his back, and he’s ready to go prove what he can do.”

Kingsbury is playing it perfectly, praising both Murray and Rosen to keep everyone wondering what they will do on draft day.