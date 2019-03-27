Kliff Kingsbury will give players “cellphone breaks” during meetings

Getty Images

Coaches around the NFL said they’ll be scratching their heads about how to prepare for the Cardinals offense early in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure because he’ll be doing things differently than most coaches.

Doing things differently will extend to Kingsbury’s own team as well. The former Texas Tech coach said on Tuesday that he will draw on his experience at the collegiate level by building “cellphone breaks” into his team meetings.

Kingsbury said that he saw how short the attention spans of young players are during his time in Lubbock and that he began breaking up the meetings into 20 or 30 minute chunks in order to be sure that coaches are “maximizing their time” with the players.

“You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix, so we’ll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN.com.

Like everything else about Kingsbury’s way of coaching a team, the results on the field will determine the ultimate reaction to an unusual way of doing things. If the Cardinals win, he’ll likely be praised for finding a way to engage his players effectively. If they lose, he’ll be criticized for failing to have the team properly focused on the job at hand.