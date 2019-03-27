Lamar Jackson working with private coach in Florida

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is throwing in Florida with a private quarterbacks coach, working with some of his receivers.

“A number of the receivers have gone down to work with him,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s got other receivers, other places — I don’t know who they are — but he’s been throwing regularly, and I think he’ll ramp that up even more as he gets closer.”

The Ravens no longer have Michael Crabtree and John Brown catching passes. They also have a new offense, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman building it around Jackson.

They need Jackson to become better as a passer.

Despite going 6-1 as a starter in the regular season as a rookie, Jackson threw for only 1,201 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His season best was only 204 yards in Week 16.

“The most important step is all of it. It’s everything,” Harbaugh said. “A quarterback can’t just focus on one thing. We’ve got to work on everything at the same time. I think the bottom line is we have an offense that we’re building. We’re building it around Lamar, but we’re also building it around all of our guys. We’re building the offense that we want to run, and we’re building it from the ground up – nuts and bolts, scratch. And I think we’re building it really, really well in a way that’s going to allow us to do a lot of different things, be in a lot of different worlds. That’s what we want to try to do, because we think that best suits him and the team we’re going to put together. It’s going to be truly a team offense. We’ve got to install that. He’s got to learn it. He’s got to be the operator of it, and we have to make sure that we get him really good at doing that with this offense.”

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Lamar Jackson working with private coach in Florida

  1. I have a feeling this isn’t gonna go well. I think the Ravens + Jackson are kind of like the Broncos + Tebow. The rest of the team played well enough to mask the QB deficiency, and the coaching staff of the Ravens did enough to help minimize Jackson’s true impact on the game outside of being a running back that took the snap. The Chargers shut it down, and I think more people got Jackson’s style of play down now, and its not gonna go well unless he can truly morph his game and become a more competent passer. Good luck to him, though!

  3. Every time I turned the Sunday Ticket to the Ravens game, Lil’ Hands LaMar was running for his life AND fumbling. It’s going to be simply delicious watching him this year. Thanks John. Cheers!

  4. The Ravens have completely hitched their wagon to Jackson. I think by October they’ll be sorry they traded away Jumpball Joe.

  5. “Despite going 6-1 as a starter in the regular season as a rookie, Jackson threw for only 1,201 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. ”

    6 TDs in 7 games? That’s Teddy Bridgewater territory!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!