Lamar Jackson working with private coach in Florida

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is throwing in Florida with a private quarterbacks coach, working with some of his receivers.

“A number of the receivers have gone down to work with him,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s got other receivers, other places — I don’t know who they are — but he’s been throwing regularly, and I think he’ll ramp that up even more as he gets closer.”

The Ravens no longer have Michael Crabtree and John Brown catching passes. They also have a new offense, with offensive coordinator Greg Roman building it around Jackson.

They need Jackson to become better as a passer.

Despite going 6-1 as a starter in the regular season as a rookie, Jackson threw for only 1,201 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. His season best was only 204 yards in Week 16.

“The most important step is all of it. It’s everything,” Harbaugh said. “A quarterback can’t just focus on one thing. We’ve got to work on everything at the same time. I think the bottom line is we have an offense that we’re building. We’re building it around Lamar, but we’re also building it around all of our guys. We’re building the offense that we want to run, and we’re building it from the ground up – nuts and bolts, scratch. And I think we’re building it really, really well in a way that’s going to allow us to do a lot of different things, be in a lot of different worlds. That’s what we want to try to do, because we think that best suits him and the team we’re going to put together. It’s going to be truly a team offense. We’ve got to install that. He’s got to learn it. He’s got to be the operator of it, and we have to make sure that we get him really good at doing that with this offense.”