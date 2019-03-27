LB Brandon Marshall set to visit Raiders

Getty Images

One of the 19 remaining free agents on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 has lined up a visit on Thursday.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall is No. 62 on that list and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that he will meet with the Raiders. There was a report of Oakland’s interest in Marshall last week and this is the first reported visit for the linebacker since the start of free agency.

The Raiders have seen a fair amount of Marshall over the years as he spent the last six seasons with the Broncos. He was a fixture in Denver’s defense when healthy over the last five seasons, but missed 10 games over the last three years and the team opted not to pick up his option for 2019.

Marshall had 42 tackles in 11 games for Denver last year.

If Marshall signs with the Raiders, he’ll be their second addition at linebacker in free agency. They’ve already added Vontaze Burfict to a group that includes Marquel Lee, Jason Cabinda, Nicholas Morrow, Kyle Wilber and Tahir Whitehead.