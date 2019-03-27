Longtime replay skeptic Mike Brown was lone vote against new rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
When the NFL’s owners voted to expand instant replay to include pass interference, the vote was 31-1. Bengals owner Mike Brown was the one.

Brown has long been skeptical of instant replay and said that the delays in the game aren’t worth the benefits. In 2015, before a different replay proposal came to a vote, Brown said he simply doesn’t support expanding replay, for any reason.

“I will likely vote against the expansion of instant replay, whatever its form,” Brown said. “Too many teams who felt injustice reached out with a proposal to correct it in hindsight through instant replay going forward. Spare me. We all have those cases. It’s remarkable to me that we have as many stoppages in the game as we do. I don’t want more of that. I want less of that. Instant replay is one of those. They have gotten more efficient with it. That’s good. Still, it’s a couple minutes plus every time it kicks in. I am willing to accept the calls on the field. Sometimes are better than others. It’s part of the game.”

Brown raises a fair point: At a time when the NFL has said it would like to make sure games keep moving quickly and don’t extend much past three hours, a rule change that can result in more replay reviews may make games longer. But Brown is the lone voice making that case.

32 responses to “Longtime replay skeptic Mike Brown was lone vote against new rule

  2. Sky Judge = normal stoppage as though a flag had been thrown

    Sky Judge = less replay needed

    Nah…..let’s not do that…

  3. Now I understand why baseball resisted replay for so long. Thanks to sore loser Payton, we’ll now have to endure round after round of commercials waiting on officials to review a call fans will hate anyways. Holding comes up next since it causes so many teams to take a penalty

  4. Right, because when you’re at home watching a game on the couch, all you can think about is…’I can’t wait for this game to be over because it’s taking too long’. Earth to Brown…no one says that…ever!

  8. “Oh, those pesky kids and their technology” quips Brown from the front seat of his 1987 Chevy Lumina with no A/C and manual windows and mirrors

  11. “Spare me. We all have those cases.” LOL. I think a lot of fans agree with Mike Brown. The NFL skyrocketed in popularity with no replay and it’s in danger of killing what made the game great to begin with.

  12. It’s easy to poke fun at Mike Brown, but on this, he isn’t wrong.

    SaintsGotRobbed, it’s obvious where you stand on this. The rest of the world is overreacting to the non-call against the Saints. Missed calls happen. Are we going to review facemasks now since the Saints got away with one a drive earlier? To quote Mike Brown, “spare me”.

    Mike Brown didn’t say games were too long. He said there were too many stoppages. Everyone agrees on that point.

  13. Right, because when you’re at home watching a game on the couch, all you can think about is…’I can’t wait for this game to be over because it’s taking too long’. Earth to Brown…no one says that…ever!l

    ————

    you’re right but Browns not sitting on your couch next to you watching the game, he’s at the stadium and if you’re watching a game at the stadium they take FOREVER. it’s a big reason fewer people are going

  14. This is a horrible idea. Coaches will always save a challenge for an end-of-game hail mary attempt. Which of course will show PI by someone (there always is on hail marys) and the ball will be placed at the one yard line, tainting the game.

    This highlights the only legitimate issue with the NFL today: the fact that PI is still a spot foul. It should be a maximum 15 yard penalty like in college. How the NFL has not yet changed this is baffling.

  16. He voted against it because he’s afraid it will mean his revenue will decrease by a few pennies.

  20. I guess it’s easy to be against replay when your team seldom plays meaningful games, anyway.

  21. He’s worried he may have to pay the stadium people overtime if there are too many stoppages.

  22. Anyone who goes to the stadiums to watch the games knows that most of the play stoppages are for commercials for the folks watching on TV.

  23. The reason Mike Brown doesn’t care about this is that his teams never win playoff games due to their incompetent coaching & bad play. Why should he care about this? After all, his team isn’t likely to make the postseason for a decade or so.

  24. The main problem is the game is called differently in the postseason than it is the regular season. It’s the “let ’em play” principle in the post season. I don’t blame officials for not exactly knowing what the boundaries are supposed to be. It doesn’t require a rules change, it requires a consistent standard for both the regular and post seasons.

  25. The old curmudgeon has a point here. Sports viewing across the board is hurt by so many stoppages. At some point, it becomes a court proceeding instead of a football game.

  28. Fans will cheer this but they are short sighted. Now if we get a bad holding call that wasn’t called they want replay expanded further. Now we will have the conservatory of the play was egregious enough for a replay to buzz in the final two minutes. This will cause more problems then it will solve. Fans and masses are quick to react to something but never look at the long term effects. There is a foul on every play, when you do stop complaining and just accept the outcome?

  29. So let’s do away with the guaranteed 4 minutes of commercial time near the end of the half and game.
    I bet he wouldn’t vote for that either cuz it makes him money that he doesn’t pay to his players.

  30. To add to many similar comments – Mike Brown simply doesn’t care about the outcome of the game. This is his only source of income and he doesn’t invest his own money to improve the experience. He’s probably pissed that he’ll have to buy a couple cameras. I’m sure his primary motivation is simply limiting all expenses (i.e., paying stadium employees for 15 fewer minutes or paying lower electricity and heating bills).

    He’s penny wise and pound foolish because the increased down time likely results in additional ad revenue.

  31. It’s funny that Brown even cares about this given the Bengals philosophy is to always run out the most average team possible year over year. It won’t impact your 8-8 year Mike!

