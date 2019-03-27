Mike Zimmer: Xavier Rhodes needs to play up to his contract

Getty Images

When Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen appeared on PFT Live in February, he floated cornerback Xavier Rhodes‘ name while discussing players who could be moved to improve the team’s cap situation.

Those comments caught Rhodes’ attention and head coach Mike Zimmer’s comments about Rhodes from this week’s league meetings in Arizona will likely do the same. Rhodes’ $10.4 million base salary became fully guaranteed on March 15 and Zimmer said that he doesn’t think the cornerback has played well enough to justify the deal he signed with the team in 2017.

“I just don’t think he played as well as he can play,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He needs to play up to his ability level. We’re paying him a lot of money. He needs to play up to that contract.”

Better health would likely be a step in the right direction for Rhodes after he missed two games and was limited in others during the 2018 season. He said at the end of the season that he learned a lesson about trying to return too soon from injuries, but the key to living up to Zimmer’s expectations may be avoiding them in the first place.