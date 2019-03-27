Ndamukong Suh won’t return to Rams

AP

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh‘s the top remaining free agent available, and even though we haven’t heard much about what he’s looking for, we know he’s priced himself out of a return to Los Angeles.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Rams General Manager Les Snead said that Suh’s return was “pretty much guaranteed to be off the table.”

“Based on the fact that from our budgetary constraints this year, it probably doesn’t fit in his desires,” Snead said.

Suh played last season on a one-year, $14 million deal, and he played well enough that he shouldn’t fairly expect to take less than that.

And the Rams have already spent much of their available cash, after extending outside linebacker Dante Fowler, and signing safety Eric Weddle, quarterback Blake Bortles, and linebacker Clay Matthews.