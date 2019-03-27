Ndamukong Suh won’t return to Rams

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 27, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
AP

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh‘s the top remaining free agent available, and even though we haven’t heard much about what he’s looking for, we know he’s priced himself out of a return to Los Angeles.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Rams General Manager Les Snead said that Suh’s return was “pretty much guaranteed to be off the table.”

“Based on the fact that from our budgetary constraints this year, it probably doesn’t fit in his desires,” Snead said.

Suh played last season on a one-year, $14 million deal, and he played well enough that he shouldn’t fairly expect to take less than that.

And the Rams have already spent much of their available cash, after extending outside linebacker Dante Fowler, and signing safety Eric Weddle, quarterback Blake Bortles, and linebacker Clay Matthews.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Ndamukong Suh won’t return to Rams

  1. He will go to a team that has a shot at a title. Or it wouldn’t surprise me to see him end up with the Browns or the Jets.
    Take a incentive filled contract and go to the Eagles or Saints and try to get a title. He has all the money in the world as it is.

  3. He will sign with whichever team offers him the most money. Suh has always been about his money. One of the best talents I’ve ever seen, but winning is not his priority.

  4. finzfan49 says:
    March 27, 2019 at 9:31 am
    He will go to a team that has a shot at a title. Or it wouldn’t surprise me to see him end up with the Browns or the Jets.
    Take a incentive filled contract and go to the Eagles or Saints and try to get a title. He has all the money in the world as it is.
    ==================================================
    You say that like the Browns don’t have a shot at a title. Try and keep up.

  5. He had his title shot and the GOAT took it. This last shot will be all about one last pay period. He’s always been greedy!!

  6. @Finzfan– Per every Vegas/Gambling site I’ve seen, the Browns have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Eagles. Just sayin.

  7. “Suh played last season on a one-year, $14 million deal, and he played well enough that he shouldn’t fairly expect to take less than that.”

    Interesting. My impression is most people think he’s been perpetually-overpaid his entire career.

  8. Suh, since he has aspirations to be a real estate moghul, should look at teams that give him good access to real estate. LA and Miami did. NYC, SF/Oakland, Seattle, Boston, Denver, and Dallas/Houston all fit that description. If he wants a title (3 year window), that limits his selections down a lot: Boston, Seattle and Dallas/Houston.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!