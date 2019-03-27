NFL Operations points out Saints also benefited from a big interference call

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 27, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL’s decision to add pass interference to the list of calls that can be changed with instant replay was a response to the Saints getting hosed with a non-call in the NFC Championship Game. But the league office that oversees officiating is pointing out today that there was another big pass interference call in New Orleans last season, one that went the Saints’ way.

That was the call against Steelers cornerback Joe Haden against the Saints in the regular season. On that play, Haden was flagged in the end zone on fourth-and-1, even though replays showed that the contact was minimal. Today NFL Operations tweeted a video of that play, as an example of how much a pass interference call can change a game.

“In reviewing game winning chance data, the committee found that offensive & defensive pass interference have disproportionately large impacts on changes to each team’s game winning chance. For example, this foul in the 2018 Saints-Steelers game increased NO’s win chances by 14%,” NFL Operations tweeted.

There were actually three questionable pass interference calls that went the Saints’ way in that game. There was that one on Haden, another one on Haden on which the ball appeared to be tipped at the line of scrimmage, and a non-call of offensive pass interference on the Saints’ winning touchdown. That week, the Saints were lucky that pass interference was not reviewable.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “NFL Operations points out Saints also benefited from a big interference call

  1. Yes, in the end penalties do even out. The difference is how blatantly obvious this one was in a huge situation. Sometimes an official might not have the best angle, and miss a facemask call or something. That can happen occasionally and hopefully evens out. When your wide receiver gets decapitated when the ball is halfway to them in crunch time, that has to be called. Not a Saints fan, but when they get to that level of magnitude and clarity, they have to be.

  3. Amen. Time to move on crybabies. Rams were penalized more and your non-call was not even catchable.

  4. So they say the Saints benefitted from a missed pass interference call that they missed to call? >smh< Sounds about right…

  5. I remember that game but I don’t remember Payton whining and throwing a fit for 10 minutes after each of those plays. So I suspect the NFL officiating review committee may be mistaken.

  8. It doesn’t matter what NFL ops tweets, that no call in the Saint’s – Rams game was the worst no call in memory. What happened earlier in the season does not make it any better.

    Ref was standing right there – he should be fired.

  10. There’s a lot more. Baker Mayfield took a helmet-to-helmet hit and it went uncalled in the regular season. It happened to Philip Rivers against the Chiefs as well. The one play everyone glamoured over in Super Bowl LII was actually an illegal formation. It was the Philly Special play. Mike Periera even confirmed it after the game. Bad calls happen in the NFL. I remember the Saints allowing the Rams to convert a 4th down on a fake punt play in this past NFC championship game. But, let’s not hold Sean Payton and the Saints to any accountability for losing this game after giving up a 13 point lead. Remember TE Dan Arnold dropping the touchdown pass in the 1st half?

  11. Is the face mask on Geoff that the Saints did reviewable too? That call would have given the Rams a 1st down and increase their chance to win as well.

  12. There was also a very questionable PI call in overtime that benefited the Saints in the NFC title game.No one mentions that.

  13. “When” the missed or botched call occurs has a lot to do with how we view the call. Had this happened to the Saints in the first quarter there wouldn’t have been such a fuss. However, this was a huge, ill-timed missed call in the second biggest game of the season. Add to that we all wanted Brady/Brees in the SB and it gets bigger! And remember, a dumb off-sides by a KC defender kept the Chiefs out of the SB.

    Game of inches!!!

  17. What really burns me are the “Drive Killer” holding calls that are called against some teams and not called against others. IMO “holding” calls in the box should be eliminated all together. Let O lineman grab, tackle, etc. anyone rushing the Q back.

  18. That call kept the Steelers out of the playoffs? No, losing to the Broncos kept the Steelers out of the playoffs. At least the Saints were favored to win that game.

  19. Being the classy Steelers fan that I am, No one wanted to hear this shortly after it happened. Thanks to the NFL for exonerating Steeler Nation with this admission of guilt. Steelers win the North in 2019. Print it!

  20. This is going to be a mess. Half the fans will be screaming “pass interference” and the other half will be shouting “uncatchable pass.”

    How with the replay review decide if a pass is catchable? A four foot radius around the receiver? Some sort of mathematical formula calculating running speed, ball trajectory, etc.?

    Will a small hand checking by a Cornerback be enough to “confirm” a flag? What’s the line drawn be the replay official?

  21. Well, it clearly seems that the west coast rammed types are the ones doing all the whining these days. Don’t quite understand why. They made it to the the SB…and, as i recall, proved to the football world that they truly belonged in the game. Sadly, they just didn’t show up!

  24. Don’t forget the Bountygate of 2009 that screwed the Vikings out of a SB appearance. The rat faced Payton doesn’t ever mention that does he? Crybaby

  26. Tom Brady got the ball 1st in OT against the Falcons in the SB and KC in the AFCCG. Both times he methodically drove his team down the field and scored a TD for the win.

    Drew Brees for the ball 1st in OT and choked the game away to the Rams.

    Any questions?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!