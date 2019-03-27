Patriots hire Jerod Mayo as linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Patriots have hired former linebacker Jerod Mayo as their linebackers coach, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Mayo spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, playing his last game in 2015.

The Patriots lost Brian Flores, Josh Boyer and Brendan Daly from their defensive coaching staff. They added Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator and now Mayo.

Mayo retired after he ended three consecutive seasons on injured reserve with a torn pectoral, a torn patella and a shoulder issue. He made two Pro Bowls and once was voted All-Pro in his career.