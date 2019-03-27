Pick plays could present a potential replay review can of worms

Getty Images

Generally speaking, the NFL made a wise decision to make pass interference subject to replay review. Still, some of the specifics could get interesting.

Case in point: The automatic review of any touchdown reception will likely now include scanning the field for not only a push off at the point the ball was caught but an illegal pick at the point where the receiver got open.

“Blocking more than one yard beyond the line of scrimmage by an offensive player prior to a pass being thrown is offensive pass interference,” the official rulebook states. And since the expansion of replay applies generally to offensive pass interference and defensive pass interference, blocking more than one yard beyond the line of scrimmage prior to a pass being thrown becomes the silver bullet to wipe out a touchdown.

It also provide the basis for erasing a huge gain (not resulting in a touchdown) with a red challenge flag, if the play happens prior to the two-minute warning in either half of action.

If it’s a foul, it should be called. And maybe the availability of replay will result in more picks being called as offensive pass interference, since more missed picks can now be called after the fact.

Regardless of how it plays out, it’s a clear consequence (intended or not) of the rule that the league adopted on Tuesday.