Ra’Shede Hageman wants a second chance

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman has not played since 2016, his career derailed by legal problems. But five teams, including the Vikings, have shown interest in giving Hageman a second chance, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Falcons cut him in September 2017 after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct following a 2016 arrest on domestic violence charges. Police in Minnesota arrested him last June on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while impaired, and he eventually pleaded guilty to careless driving.

“It’s been one heck of a two years sitting out and just watching my fellow teammates play, but it’s definitely a learning experience,” Hageman told Tomasson. “The whole process is just getting back in everybody’s ear about me staying out of trouble. You can’t beat around the bush. They obviously want to see consistency with me. I’m letting everybody know that my past is my past.”

Hageman probably is a long shot to play in the NFL again. But he is only 28, was a second-round pick of the Falcons and started 16 of 44 games in his three seasons.