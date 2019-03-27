Ravens promote T.J. Weist to assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Ravens have promoted T.J. Weist to assistant special teams coach.

Weist joined the team in 2018 as a coaching analyst.

He will work alongside new special teams coach Chris Horton, as well as assistant special teams coach Randy Brown.

Weist coached for John Harbaugh’s father, Jack, at Western Kentucky in 2002 and later served as a senior offensive analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff in 2015.

Weist also has coached at the University of Connecticut, South Florida, Southern Illinois, Tulsa, Indiana and Cincinnati, gaining experience with a variety of offensive positions.