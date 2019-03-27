Report: Patriots add Bob Fraser to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Patriots have yet to announce the makeup of their coaching staff for the 2019 season, but it is expected to include former Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano at the top of the defensive side of the ball.

It appears Schiano will have a very familiar face on the staff along with him. Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports that the Patriots have hired Bob Fraser as an assistant coach.

Fraser worked under Schiano at Rutgers and ended his stint at the school as their defensive coordinator. He moved to the Bucs with Schiano to serve as the team’s linebackers coach and stayed on for a year after Schiano was fired. Fraser most recently worked as a quality control coach at Ohio State while Schiano was running the defense for the Buckeyes.

It’s not known what role Fraser would fill for the Patriots, but several jobs opened up this offseason. Linebackers coach Brian Flores left to become the Dolphins head coach, cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer joined him in Miami and defensive line coach Brendan Daly is now in the same job with the Chiefs.