Seahawks have opened extension talks with Bobby Wagner

Posted by Josh Alper on March 27, 2019, 8:03 AM EDT
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner made no effort to hide his feelings that the Seahawks should re-sign linebacker K.J. Wright this offseason and Seattle did just that earlier this month.

Wagner now finds himself in the same position that Wright did at this time last year. Wagner is heading into the final year of his contract and head coach Pete Carroll thinks that the Wright deal “might have been the best thing” the team could have done to kick off negotiations with Wagner.

Carroll said on Tuesday from the league meetings that those negotiations have gotten underway and said that Wagner’s “going to be a Seahawk” when all is said and done. The deals signed by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander this month provide some parameters for a deal, although Carroll noted that Wagner’s decision to represent himself in the talks add another wrinkle to the proceedings.

“It’s more challenging [for players representing themselves] that they can know, because to get through the process, there’s a lot to it,” Carroll said, via ESPN.com. “Bobby’s going to have good support around him; he has asked a lot of questions so that he will be prepared to deal with it, and I know he’ll do a good job and all. But it’s maybe more difficult than I think a guy can imagine going into it the first time. The conversations and issue and stuff to learn and all that, I think he’s looking forward to that, just to see what it’s all about.”

Carroll stressed that he doesn’t “think there will be any problems” because Wagner and the organization have “tremendous respect” for one another, but it appears they are in the early stages of what may be a lengthy process.

4 responses to “Seahawks have opened extension talks with Bobby Wagner

  1. Both Wagner and Russell Wilson have contracts that will expire soon. Sign them both to new megabucks contracts. Seattle needs both of them to be pretenders to the throne year after year. With them they will exit the playoff early annually. Without them, they will miss the playoffs.

  2. Best linebacker in the game. I don’t like him representing himself but as opposed to Sherman and Okung, Bobby is playing elite football still. I see this getting done and Bobby playing his entire career as a Seahawk.

  3. Interested to see how the Seahawks are going to keep Wilson, Wagner and Clark under contract through 2020. Obviously they have all three under contract persay for 2019 but Clark could holdout like Bell did and not play under the tag. Wilson is probably going to command about 34mil/year if not more, for 4 years (Seahawks don’t do deals longer than 4 years under Schneider). Wagner is probably going to seek more than Mosley got from the JETS even though he got way more than he deserved (Mosley is a great LB don’t take that the wrong way) because Wagner is the best LB in the game!!

  4. Really hope he’s getting advice from Sherm. That could produce quite a team friendly deal like the 9’ers fleeced Sherman..

