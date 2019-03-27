Sheriff admits there’s insufficient proof of human trafficking in Florida case

CNBC

The early reports regarding the solicitation of prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft contained plenty of discussion regarding human trafficking, deliberately or inadvertently blurring the lines between two separate and distinct situations. Now, one of the law-enforcement officials who got the investigation rolling admits that there’s insufficient proof that human trafficking occurred.

“It looks like trafficking,” Martin County sheriff Willian Snyder told WPTV.com. “It feels like trafficking. It sounds like trafficking. I believe it is human trafficking. But we are just a little short to being able to prove that.”

That’s what Snyder says now. Here’s what he said in the aftermath of the charges becoming public: “It was clear to us that this was a trafficking case because of the circumstances I enumerated: They’re not leaving, they’re there 24 hours a day, the hygiene was minimal at best, just a bathroom. So we took it upon ourselves to not do what could be the easy way out . . . and we turned it into a trafficking case.”

So either Snyder was wrong about trafficking or he’s not sufficiently competent to harvest clear evidence of it. Regardless, the trafficking angle has gone from the centerpiece of the case to barely a footnote.

Really, if the persons providing prostitution services were citizens of other countries who were being held largely against their will for the purposes of working at the day spas in Florida where the alleged crimes occurred, how hard would it be to prove that? Apparently, a lot harder than Snyder thought it would be.