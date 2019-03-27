Stephen Ross: Sometimes you’ve got to take a little pain

Getty Images

The Dolphins are adamant that they aren’t tanking the 2019 season, but expectations for the team are low given the talent on hand and the way owner Stephen Ross presented a plan to rebuild the organization when he replaced head coach Adam Gase and executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum at the end of the 2018 season.

Ross revisited those comments at the league meetings in Arizona this week and said he is committed to a process that could bear very little fruit in the near future. He said that he’d “love it to be two years,” but added that he’s realistic that the task facing head coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier may require going through pain before pleasure.

“If I have to get [pain], yeah,” Ross said, via the Miami Herald. “I want to win all the time but sometimes you’ve got take a little pain, recognizing the facts — we’re a young team, we’re drafting, we’re not signing all these guys. It’s all going to be the talent. That’s what it is at the end of the day, finding guys who are motivated, who want to play ball. It’s not all about money, it’s about winning. And that’s what you’re looking for.”

It can be easier to say in the abstract that you’ll grit your teeth through ugly times to get to brighter days in the future than it is to actually live through it, so we’ll see if the Dolphins stay on this path if they are as bad as the general expectations. For now, though, everyone in Miami is on the same page about the right way to move forward.