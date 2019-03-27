Titans owner hopes Marcus Mariota will become the team’s “franchise quarterback”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 27, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has three types of teams: (1) teams with franchise quarterbacks; (2) teams looking for franchise quarterbacks; and (3) teams with quarterbacks who may still become franchise quarterbacks. The Titans seem to admit that they are in category No. 3.

“Marcus, I want him to be successful,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said Tuesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “I want him to be our franchise quarterback.”

The phrasing means that he currently isn’t a “franchise quarterback,” but that he still could become one. The Titans will pay Mariota $20.8 million this year for the privilege of finding out whether he can earn that label, and the long-term deal that goes along with it. In that respect, Mariota is no different from the player taken one spot before him in the 2015 draft: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Bucs G.M. Jason Licht made it clear this week in a visit to PFT Live that the team will take a wait-and-see approach as to signing Winston to a long-term deal, and the Titans apparently will be doing the same with Mariota.

“It was a tough year from an injury standpoint last year, and I know that Marcus is raring to go and prove that he can be that guy,” Strunk said.

If he can’t, the Titans will presumably be sliding back into category No. 2 in 2020.

  1. They need to just cut their losses with this dude hes not a good quarterback. His team accomplishments have overshadowed his play. Hes injury prone and coaches have to mold some sort of conservative playcalling to make up for his deficiencies.

    I dont think Jameis deserved his option either but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt of having a mediocre team and coach in his ear since hes been in league to now having Bruce Arians.

  2. like most of the other Heisman trophy winners, a bust. 2019 seems to be on the same path, over hyping a player because he looked good against inferior talent.

  3. This crazy league, man! Pay out 20 million to wait and see! Mariota has had ample time to demonstrate his skill level! He is not an elite talent! Titans took a swing and it didn’t work, time to move on and try another swing. Don’t be the Dolphins and wait 7 years to decide what was obvious after 3 – 4 years. MM is a nice guy but not a franchise QB worthy of 20 million / year.

  4. I’m not one of those guys who usually says, go look at my comments from the 2015 draft, especially because I’m not the only one who called it. A lot of people had legitimate doubts about Winston and Mariota going 1-2 that year, and those doubts have proved to be well founded. Neither guy has lived up to the draft pedigree, and both of them have had coaches fired. Mariota could become a competent quarterback – which is all that is necessary if the rest of your team is good – but he’s running out of time to do it.

  6. Mariota’s main issue is injury.. other than that he has played like 1 who can maybe pan out..
    Winston still plays like in college with recklessness and untrustworthy… the worst kind of qb…

    My best guess: neither pan out BUT if I had to, my money would be on Mariota over the reckless 1!

    ————————–

    Why would you give Jameis the benefit of the doubt for those reasons but not Mariota? Lol, who’s supporting cast has been better? Who has had more consistent/good coaching? I would argue Winston on both accounts by a wide margin.

  8. Titans are in the #2 spot, not #3 at this point. If your QB hasn’t established himself as THE guy after 3-4 years time has pretty much ran out on that QB ever becoming the guy. That’s the situation the Titans as well as the Bucs are sitting in.

