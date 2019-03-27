Titans will have bigger numbers on light blue jerseys

Getty Images

The Titans made a slight alteration to their light blue jerseys, increasing the size of the numbers by three-fourths of an inch, Jim Wyatt of the team website reports.

The change should make the numbers easier to read from a distance.

“I don’t know if you noticed it, maybe you didn’t, but on the light blue jerseys, the numbers were hard to see,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said. “My vision up close is horrible, but far away it is perfect, and I had problems. So I addressed it immediately with the league.”

The Titans wore the light blue jerseys in the season opener and again in Week Three before opting not to wear them again because of the difficultly of reading the numbers.

The numbers on the team’s navy blue and white jerseys will remain the same.

“It is not going to be a huge change,” Strunk said. “The fans that have bought jerseys will be happy. It’s just going to be wider, thicker numbers. They retested it and we’ll be able to see them.”