Bears trade Jordan Howard to Eagles

Getty Images

His 2018 season ended against the Eagles. His 2019 will start with them.

Running back Jordan Howard has been traded from the Bears to the Eagles. Philly has announced that they have secured the rights to Howard in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

ESPN reports that the Bears will receive a sixth-round pick in 2020, and that it can become a fifth-round pick.

Howard was entering the final year of his contract with the Bears; his production decreased in 2018, with the first sub-1,000-yard rushing performance of his career.

The Eagles seemed to have the position under control with Jay Ajayi, but he tore an ACL last year and currently is unsigned.