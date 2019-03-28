Bills sign Senorise Perry

Getty Images

The Bills have added their second former Dolphins running back of the offseason, but this one doesn’t figure to play as big a role as Frank Gore.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed Senorise Perry. It’s a one-year contract for the five-year veteran.

Perry opened his career with the Bears as an undrafted rookie and played in all 16 games as a rookie before missing the 2015 season on injured reserver. He spent 2016 on practice squads in Chicago and Miami, but has played in every game for the Dolphins over the last two seasons.

He only played 26 snaps on offense over those two seasons, so any impact he has in Buffalo is likely to come on special teams. He has 30 career tackles in that role.