Bruce Arians: Chris Godwin will get close to 100 catches

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have parted ways with wide receivers Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson this offseason in a pair of moves that open the door for Chris Godwin to take on a bigger role in the offense.

During this week’s league meetings, head coach Bruce Arians shared his thoughts on the role Godwin will be playing in the offense. According to Arians, it’s going to be a very big one.

“I think Chris Godwin is going to be close to a 100-catch guy, especially because I think he can play in the slot,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “He’s never coming off the field.”

Arians has never been afraid of a little hyperbole and seeing Godwin jump from 93 catches over two seasons to the century mark might qualify for an entry in that category. That said, there’s no one in front of him on the depth chart than Mike Evans and that should give Godwin every opportunity to take a big step forward in his third NFL season.