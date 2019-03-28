Cameron Artis-Payne re-signs with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers had three running backs hit free agency when the new league year opened this month, but one of them is now back in the fold.

Cameron Artis-Payne‘s agents announced on Thursday that their client has agreed to a new deal with the Panthers and the team made an announcement of their own a short time later. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Artis-Payne was a fifth-round pick of the 2015 draft and has played in 32 games over the last four seasons. He appeared in nine of those games last season and ran 19 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while playing 48 offensive snaps overall.

The Panthers have talked about lowering Christian McCaffrey‘s workload in the 2019 season after he played over 91 percent of the snaps last year. Artis-Payne, Elijah Hood and Reggie Bonafon are the other backs currently on the roster, so another move or two may be coming before that plan is actually put into action.