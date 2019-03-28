Chiefs, Chris Jones talking extension

Getty Images

Chris Jones will play for Chiefs this season, but the Chiefs want to make sure he is around even longer.

After using the franchise tag on Dee Ford and then trading him to the 49ers, the Chiefs want to get an extension with Jones. Jones enters the final year of his deal scheduled to make $1.2 million in base salary and count $1.3 million against the cap.

“There’s a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he’s certainly a guy that we’ve targeted and would love to get done,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “The conversations have started.

“I wouldn’t say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve had two to three of these conversations, and they’re getting better.”

Jones, 24, led the Chiefs with a career-best 15.5 sacks last season. He has 24 sacks in his three seasons since the Chiefs drafted him in the second round.