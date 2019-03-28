Chris Grier: Ryan Tannehill was not a mistake

Getty Images

Chris Grier was the Dolphins’ director of college scouting when they drafted Ryan Tannehill, and has since been promoted to G.M. It was Grier who made the call to get rid of Tannehill this offseason.

But despite that, Grier says the Dolphins didn’t make a mistake when they drafted Tannehill with the eighth overall pick in 2012, or when they signed him to a six-year, $96 million extension in 2015.

“No, I don’t think it was a mistake,” Grier said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I think the one thing maybe we could have all done, and me pushing too, is drafting maybe someone behind him to come through, that could back him up, maybe. But we had other needs and it was a different kind of mindset in terms of how we were doing things.”

Grier said that in 2016, when the Dolphins went 10-6 with Tannehill running Adam Gase’s offense, it looked like the Dolphins were heading in the right direction.

“I think after that 10-6 year with Adam, you probably thought, ‘Hey, maybe it’s going to turn and now it’s going to be what people hoped he would be as far as being a top-10 pick in the draft,’” Grier said.

But that didn’t happen. Tannehill missed the entire 2017 season and then struggled through a rough year in 2018. Now, in 2019, the Dolphins are starting over. Seven years later, it’s hard not to think the Dolphins would have been better off passing on Tannehill, even if Grier doesn’t see it that way.