Cowboys excited about having Quinn opposite Lawrence

The Cowboys expect to have DeMarcus Lawrence signed to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. They hope to have Randy Gregory reinstated from an indefinite suspension before the start of the season.

Nothing, though, is guaranteed.

So the Cowboys pulled the trigger on a trade for Robert Quinn, giving up a sixth-round pick in 2020 to Miami.

“Obviously, defensive line with our challenges we’ve had with Randy — I think Randy is back on it and really doing a great job of getting himself in a position where hopefully he can get back at some point and help us out — but with that unknown being there, and of course, having the same situation with David Irving,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the team website. “We, of course, don’t have DeMarcus Lawrence signed yet either. We really felt like we needed to shore that up. DLaw, of course, comes off that left spot, and the right end spot having a question mark is a big deal to us.

“Certainly, Robert probably has a few more skins than Randy. He’s been in the league quite a bit longer. But it’s real important as we all know to get pressure on the passer. Really felt like he fit our system. We were fortunate the Dolphins are moving to a 3-4 scheme down there, which really doesn’t fit what Robert does. It just so happened there was a good opportunity there. I think he really fits Rod [Marinelli] and what he’s all about. I think Randy really felt it’d be a good way for him — he wanted to play under a one-year deal — to get with Rod and felt like he could really flourish at the right end spot in our scheme.”

Jones, who said earlier this week the Cowboys were at an impasse with Lawrence, said the acquisition of Quinn does not affect their negotiations with Lawrence.

“No, we’re motivated to get this deal done with DeMarcus Lawrence,” Jones said. “He’s obviously a guy who’s been here, home-grown, who plays the game the way we like to see the game played. Obviously, he’s learned under Rod, and he plays the way Rod would like to see a defensive lineman play. He’ll come off that left side, and Robert Quinn coming off the right with Randy, and mixing a few of them down inside, is nothing but a positive for us.”